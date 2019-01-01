SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – The University of Utah has agreed to an energy deal to allow the school to get more than half of its electricity through renewable sources. That makes it the first public college in the state to do so.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the college finalized the purchase of geothermal energy with Cyrq Energy in November, fueling 53.7% of the university’s electricity with renewable energy.

Officials say the Salt Lake City campus was previously operating with less than 5% renewable energy.

University officials declined to disclose the deal’s cost but say said it’s comparable to what the college currently pays for electricity.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune