SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Two major universities in Utah have announced that students will return to campus this fall for in-person classes with preventive measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the announcement came Tuesday from the University of Utah and Utah State University and included measures such as smaller class sizes and keeping some larger classes online.

The Utah Board of Higher Education is expected to release a draft of specific criteria this week for the colleges choosing to reopen.

Fall classes at both universities are scheduled to begin in August but continue to be contingent on the number of cases statewide.

