SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prospective students at the University of Utah will no longer be required to submit ACT or SAT scores for at least the next two years in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Steve Robinson, senior associate vice president for enrollment management, announced the decision Thursday after high school students have faced limited access to testing centers.

The dropped requirement applies to students who are scheduled to start classes at the university in 2021 and 2022 and high school students who are juniors and seniors this fall.

It joins more than 1,200 four-year colleges and universities nationwide.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune, Deseret News