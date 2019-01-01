SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By SCOTT D. PIERCE (AP) — The University of Utah says it paid extortionists almost half a million dollars after a ransomware attack on some of its computer servers. The college is telling students, staff and faculty to change their university passwords. The university says in a statement it paid $457,000 to an “unknown entity” that hacked the College of Social and Behavioral Science servers on July 19, rendering them “temporarily inaccessible.” The cyber criminals encrypted about 0.02% of the data stored there before the U.’s Information Security Office detected the attack.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune