SODA SPRINGS, Idaho — A Union Pacific freight train derailed in Caribou County, Idaho on Wednesday night near Soda Springs. The train derailed around 9:30 p.m. East Idaho News is reporting that as many as 31 empty freight cars jumped the single track.

Caribou County Sheriff’s Office arrived for traffic control and temporarily closed Old Highway 30, according to East Idaho News.

No injuries were reported in relation to the derailment. The cause of is still under investigation.

Union Pacific are working cleanup efforts but it is unclear at this time how long it will take to remove the cars and repair damage to track.

___

Original story: Crews cleaning up train derailment in eastern Idaho by Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews