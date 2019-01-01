SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By BRADY McCOMBS (AP) — More than 33,000 new Utah residents filed for unemployment last week in yet another increase that illustrates the stunning collapse of the global economy.

The new filings mark a 16% leap from the previous week and were a staggering 29 times higher than the average weekly claims made last year, show state figures released Thursday. Utah’s economic woes mirror national trends: 16.8 million Americans fell into unemployment in the last three weeks.

Meanwhile, all five of Utah’s national parks are closed after Capitol Reef officials said Thursday they are shutting their gates to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus.