SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is ordering vaccine shots set aside as second doses be re-distributed as first doses to new people if the original patient doesn’t come back for their follow-up appointment a few weeks later.

He said Thursday during his monthly news conference on PBS-Utah that the second shots will be released if they’re not claimed within seven days, but latecomers can still come back at a different time.

Some state lawmakers have suggested not holding back a reserve of vaccine for second doses, but Cox said that health experts advise against that step.