The following information is provided by Uinta County Public Health

EVANSTON, Wyo – Whenever a new positive case crops up, there is a big possibility of the virus spreading and getting big fast. When cases recover without a lot of spread or impact, we all sigh a breath of relief.

While one probable case remains active, we have no hospitalizations, and thankfully, the cases in our communities have been isolated.

This is due to many things factoring in together, some of which include:

• Community members continue to keep in mind the need for social

distancing,

• Absence of large events where spreading can easily happen,

• Mask-wearing to protect others,

• People getting tested when they have symptoms or have concerns about

exposure,

• Those who quarantine or isolate when connected to a positive case.

As we shift from keeping people separate as the way to slow down the virus, our main and best strategy and tactic against coronavirus is identifying positive cases, determining who has been in close contact, and asking those people to quarantine.

It makes a lot of sense, and most agree that it is a good plan, but when it is you that is asked to quarantine, it definitely isn’t easy. So, we do owe gratitude and appreciation to those who have been asked to quarantine, and who have put their lives on hold for a couple of weeks to ensure the safety of our community.

Quarantine means to remain in a location, usually the home, for the period of time known as the incubation period. The start date of this 14 day period is determined by the last date of contact with someone who is a known positive while they were contagious. This allows time to see if the exposed person was infected and develops symptoms, and it also allows for sufficient time to pass so that if they were infected but asymptomatic, it would be unlikely that the virus could be passed on to others.

People in quarantine are asked to monitor their symptoms daily, stay away from others in their households as much as possible, and to report any symptoms to the health department.

Because of the gravity of the situation, and the importance of abiding by quarantine for the virus control effort, people are issued a state health order to quarantine for the two-week time.

Lab-confirmed positive cases are similarly given an order to isolate, which is similar, to quarantine, but asking them to truly isolate themselves away from others in the household. They are also asked to check symptoms, and upon resolution of their symptoms, and based on current understanding about length of contagion, they are released from the isolation order.