EVANSTON, Wyo. – Uinta County’s new positive cases are staying in isolation, their direct contacts are also quarantining. A week ago, Uinta County had a total of 10 COVID-19 cases, with only 1 active case. But, that was a week ago. Now there are 24 active cases.

Last Thursday evening, Uinta County Public Health was surprised to learn of 5 new positive cases. Then over the weekend, another 5 rolled in. And to start this week out, Uinta County Public Health has received lab confirmation of another 13 cases.

Currently, the county has a total of 24 active cases, which makes Uinta County the second highest tally of active cases in the state right now.

Now it is as important as ever to practice strict social distancing. Masks do a lot to lower risk of transmission when worn in public and when interacting with others. As much as some people are eager to gather in increasingly bigger groups to enjoy the summer and our community, people need to stay cautious at this time.

As investigations into the cases and contact tracing continue, it seems many of the cases are connected to events or gatherings that took place over Memorial Day weekend.

These past few days have really highlighted a few things:

1. It is really important for businesses to comply with the orders. Act responsibly, protect the community. The recommendations aren’t there to kill the fun and make lives hard, they are in place to protect people. These recent cases have illustrated the need for them.

2. Healthcare providers need to remain vigilant, being strict about staff/medical provider use of masks, and asking patients to wear them. It protects both parties, and significantly reduces the risk of transmission and exposure.

3. The choices one makes for themselves and risks they choose to take don’t always only affect them, but also others. Many of the current cases are young adults who may not worry about getting sick. But, people shouldn’t only practice precautions for the good of themselves, but for the good of the whole community.

More positive cases are expected throughout this week and into the next. Testing has increased since awareness of the new cases (and possible connections to them) has grown. More individuals seem to be experiencing COVID-like symptoms. The results for this increased testing will be coming in within the next few days. Uinta County Public Health will be monitoring contacts of the new cases to see if they develop illness in the next week or so.

With 23 new cases, including in healthcare personnel, there is inevitably going to be a pretty large group of people with a potential exposure to the virus. Please keeping doing what you can to keep the spread limited.

Uinta County’s previous cases of COVID-19 were mild and short-lived, but this round appears to be spreading quickly and with more severe symptoms. No patients are hospitalized at this time.