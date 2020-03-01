EVANSTON, Wyo. (AP) — A state health official says an increase in coronavirus cases in southwest Wyoming is connected to a public gathering where social distancing rules were not followed.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the addition of three cases Tuesday brings Uinta County to 80 total confirmed coronavirus infections, the state’s third highest overall total. (More importantly, the county had the highest amount of active cases, 61 as of Monday).

State health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist says the new cases appear to be connected to a gathering at a public location, which she declined to identify except to say it involved young people.

Harrist says people at the gathering spread the virus to others who did not attend.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune