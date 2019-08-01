Uinta County plans to begin the process of aerial spraying for mosquito control on Wednesday night (June 24), weather permitting.

Spraying missions will be over several nights the week of June 22 and continue into the following week leading up to the 4th of July holiday weekend. Missions will start at 8:00 p.m., and commence on the western side of the county, progressing eastward.

Crews will be spraying Permethrin.

Permethrin is used as an insecticide, an insect repellent, and also medically as a topical agent for the treatment of scabies and lice. Permethrin is considered safe for all three uses and is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, listed as safe and effective.

If you have any questions you may contact Jason Williams at 757-449-0123.