The University of Wyoming lists 24 students from Uinta County on the 2020 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the web page at: www.uwyo.edu/.

Students are:

Evanston

Dulce Alvarez

Rylee Kay Berger

Nicole Connie Bott

Sierra A. Burleigh

Kaytlen Freeland

DeeLynn S. Miller

Todd Matthew Muller

Francisco Saabedra

Brady Wagstaff

Kevin West

Fort Bridger

Austin D. Houskeeper

Lyman

Mckinley Bradshaw

Kaleigh M. Douglass

Conlon T. Fields

Jade B. Gordon

Lyndee Ellen McKown

Kolton Rogers

Mountain View

Emilee Hope Benedict

Makell Kaiser

Delaney C. Lupher

Marley Elizabeth Newton

Anthony Stone Olguin

Colton N. Roach

Robertson

Britan M. Woody