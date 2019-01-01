The University of Wyoming lists 24 students from Uinta County on the 2020 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the web page at: www.uwyo.edu/.
Students are:
Evanston
Dulce Alvarez
Rylee Kay Berger
Nicole Connie Bott
Sierra A. Burleigh
Kaytlen Freeland
DeeLynn S. Miller
Todd Matthew Muller
Francisco Saabedra
Brady Wagstaff
Kevin West
Fort Bridger
Austin D. Houskeeper
Lyman
Mckinley Bradshaw
Kaleigh M. Douglass
Conlon T. Fields
Jade B. Gordon
Lyndee Ellen McKown
Kolton Rogers
Mountain View
Emilee Hope Benedict
Makell Kaiser
Delaney C. Lupher
Marley Elizabeth Newton
Anthony Stone Olguin
Colton N. Roach
Robertson
Britan M. Woody