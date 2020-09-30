EVANSTON, WYO. – In a post to Facebook on Wednesday, Uinta County Sheriff’s Office stated it is investigating vandalism that occurred at Sulphur Creek Reservoir between Tuesday September 22nd, and the morning hours of Friday September 25th, 2020.

The post encourages anyone with information regarding the individuals involved in the vandalism, to please contact the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center, 307-783-1000, or text information to Crime Stoppers (you can remain anonymous and your tip could result in a reward), 307-708-2274.