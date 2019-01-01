EVANSTON – The Uinta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a number of items stolen from a logging site near the Utah State Line on the Henry Forks Road.

The theft occurred on about December 11th. Evidence at the scene indicated that more than one person was likely involved and the vehicle involved would have had a 55 gallon barrel or fuel storage tank in the bed capable of carrying a large amount of fuel.

A brand new set of grader tire chains were stolen along with a number of wrenches and hand tools. Both large industrial type batteries were removed from the John Deere grader and the lock on the fuel tank was cut off and approx. 70 gallons of diesel fuel was pumped out of the piece of equipment.

Anyone with information about this case can call or text Crime Stoppers at 307-789-CASH (2274).

You will remain anonymous and maybe eligible for a reward of up to a $1000.00 dollars.

Information on this case may also be reported directly to the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office at 307-783-1000.