UINTA COUNTY, Wyo. – Uinta County School District #1 will continue to feed all children 18 and under until August 15th. Meals are available Monday through Thursday. We will hand out two meals per child on Thursdays to provide a Friday meal. This is not an income-based program. We are available to all families. Children do not need to be present to receive a meal. Any adult can come and pick up meals for children. Our locations are as follows: Clark, Davis, Evanston Middle School, Horizon and North will serve from 9:30 – 11:30. We also have buses that will be delivering around town. If you see a school bus in your area, they will have meals that you can pick up. The buses are running from 10:15 until 12:15. If you would like to know if there is a bus stop near you, please call Linda Martin, the food service director, at 789-7571 Ex. 1010. She is also available to answer any additional questions you might have.

These are the times and locations of the pick-ups:

Bus 62 will be at Yellow Creek Estates 10:30 – 11:00, South Park 11:05 – 11:35 and Ranch-Sundance/Laramie from 11:40 – 12:10.

Bus 66 will go to Grass Valles/Sage Spring from 10:30 – 11:00, Grass Valley/Hayden Ave from 11:05 – 11:35 and Hawpatch from 11:45 – 12:15.

Bus 75 Will deliver to Red Mountain Apartments from 10:15 – 10:45, Brown’s Park at B and 2nd Ave from 10:50 – 11:00, Willow Park from 11:15 – 11:30, Almy/Keith’s Feed from 11:45 – 11:55 and Meadow Park/Country Way 12:00- 12:15.

Bus 74 does Bear River Kiosk from 10:20 – 10:35, Sulphur Creek Kiosk 10:45- 11:00, Hilliard Church 11:15-11:30, and County Road 150 Schoolhouse Corner from 11:45 – 12:00.

Bus 86, Westview Court 10:15 – 10:25, Constitution Apartments 10:30 – 11:00, Colonial/Freedom 10:45 – 11:00, Featherway/Lodgepole: 11:15 – 11:45, and BJ Estates 11:50 – 12:20.

Bus 87 is at Bear River Town Hall from 10:30 – 11:10, Whitney Canyon by the store from 11:15 – 11:45 and Andrea/Fearn from 11:50 – 12:10.