EVANSTON – Uinta County School District #1 and the ALICE Training Institute have teamed up to bring ALICE Instructor Certification Training to Evanston, on August 4th & 5th. The course will be held at Evanston High School.

This two-day Instructor Certification course is designed to teach proactive option-based strategies to increase survivability in a violent critical incident. The ALICE strategies empower individuals to participate in their own survival in the gap between when a violent situation begins and when law enforcement arrives.

ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate and is a valuable strategy for everyone: law enforcement, schools, universities, hospitals, businesses, and places of worship.

Completing the ALICE Certification Instructor course provides individuals with certification in ALICE proactive strategies and allows them the opportunity to bring those same strategies back to their organization. Additionally, registrants will gain access to exclusive ALICE resources.

ALICE is aligned with recommendations from Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Health and Human Services, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Education, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and many State government agencies.

About ALICE Training Institute

ALICE training is the original options-based response program that is designed to replace an inadequate lockdown-only response plan. ALICE addresses the fallacies of a one-size-fits-all response plan by explaining the truths and realities of Violent Critical Incidents. The reality is that extremely tragic outcomes in these events can be mitigated. They are very much survivable. Through training and empowerment, citizens can apply the ALICE proactive strategies and improve chances of survival in any environment where they may find themselves confronted by an active shooter or violent intruder. ALICE strategies are now also mirrored and recommended by many Federal and State official guidelines. For More Information about ALICE Training Institute Contact us at press@alicetraining.com.

Course Fee: $695.00 per person – Registration Link