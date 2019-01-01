UINTA COUNTY – Uinta County Public Health and the Wyoming Department of Health have been notified of the seventh lab-confirmed case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among Uinta County residents.

The patient is an adult male, residing in the Bridger Valley area. The individual is isolating and recovering at home.

WDH and Uinta County Public Health are following up to monitor and learn more about the person’s exposure risk and identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient. Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed.

The news comes as county residents enjoy eased restrictions through the countywide variance approval. Whether or not it affects easing restrictions further remains to be seen, but it definitely underscores the importance of continuing to take it seriously, and to take infection prevention precautions.

Businesses are encouraged to plan for protecting their employees and customers. Social distancing will continue to be with us for a while, as will improved hygiene practices and cleaning. This also underscores the importance of cloth mask wearing while in public spaces.

This data, including percentage of positive cases (as compared to total number of tests) will be part of the broad overall picture that informs decisions moving forward.

The public is encouraged to continue to follow these guidelines outlined by the CDC and WDH:

• Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) of others

• Stay home if sick

• Avoid gatherings of 20 or more people

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and

surfaces

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least

20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an

alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Wear a cloth face covering when in public (like at grocery

store, pharmacy, etc.)

The total lab-confirmed case count in Wyoming at last report was 483, with an additional 152 probable cases. Of these there are 207 active cases and 7 deaths.

As a reminder, symptoms reported with COVID-19 are cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, and loss of sense of smell and taste, but research has shown that a person can be contagious two days prior to developing symptoms, and even spread the virus without developing symptoms at all. If experiencing any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you call your healthcare provider.

For more information, please call Uinta County Public Health – Evanston: 789-9203 or Lyman 787-3800. Also see https://health.wyo.gov/…/infecti…/disease/novel-coronavirus/. For more details about the disease from the CDC, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.