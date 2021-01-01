UINTA COUNTY, WYO. – Uinta County is opening vaccination for anyone who is over 18 years of age. This is an exciting time for Uinta County and we are ready to help protect you from COVID 19.

As vaccine is received, clinics are scheduled, so pre-registration is still required, no walk ins will be admitted.

If you have not already registered, go to www.uintacounty.com and click on the red button on top left of the web page. Once registered, you will be notified of the location, time & date of your appointment.

Please bring completed form, wear short sleeve shirt & a mask. Consent forms are available at Public Health offices & on the County website.