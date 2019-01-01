Jake Hibbard talks with Melody Bond, Branch Manager of Mountain View Public Library, about what services the library is offering patrons despite being closed to indoor foot traffic. Curbside checkout and book drops are available, as are online services. They also discuss book sanitation precautions.

Elan Olliff talks with Michelle Kallas with Uinta County Public Library about Facebook Live story time, and what services the library is offering the public, despite being closed to indoor foot traffic. Curbside checkout is available and online services, like audiobooks, are available to those with library cards.