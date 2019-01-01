EVANSTON, Wyo. (AP) — Construction plans for an immigration detention center in Uinta County have been canceled.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that CoreCivic was planning to build the facility for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold about 1,000 people awaiting deportation proceedings in Salt Lake City.

The county was informed of the decision on Tuesday. County officials say the project would have brought jobs to the southwest Wyoming community.

Multiple advocacy organizations argued the facility would have preyed on immigrants and broken apart families.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune