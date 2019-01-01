The Uinta County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will take place on Saturday, May 9th at two locations: The UC Landfill from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Bridger Valley Transfer Station from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is for residential Use ONLY.

Items such as motor oil (gallon jugs) batteries, antifreeze (gallon jugs), paint, household cleaners, cleaning chemicals, herbacides and pesticides may be delivered to the Landfill at NO cost.

E-waste (computers, tvs, VCRs), refrigerators/freezers, tires construction waste and MSW are accepted at the landfill for a COST.

For further information contact the landfill at 799-5522.