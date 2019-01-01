Wyoming Department of Health and Uinta County Public Health have been notified of the first known and laboratory confirmed case of coronavirus in Uinta County.

The patient is an adult male. The individual has been isolated in their home, and is recovering well. Testing was performed in Evanston. WDH and Uinta County Public Health are following up to monitor and learn more about the person’s exposure risk and identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient. Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed.

Meanwhile, Wyoming’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 150, as of April 2nd. Over 2,500 tests for the virus have been conducted by state, federal and commercial labs.

The state has reported no deaths related to COVID-19 in Wyoming. There have been 31 cases reported recovered.

You can take a look at the cases by county below:

Albany: 3

Campbell: 6

Carbon: 3

Converse: 2

Fremont: 26

Goshen: 1

Johnson: 8

Laramie: 36

Natrona: 19

Park: 1

Sheridan: 10

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 3

Teton: 29

Uinta: 1

Washakie: 1

For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit covid19.wyo.gov or cdc.gov.