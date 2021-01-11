UINTA COUNTY – In a post on Monday, January 11th Uinta County Public Health stated that their COVID-19 vaccinations for medical and emergency personnel, priority group phase 1A, were nearly complete.

Plans are being made to move into phase 1B, specifically focusing on those aged 70 years and older.

Public Health reminds that doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are very limited at this time, and that there likely will not be enough to vaccinate everyone who would like one in the phase 1B rollout. There will not be enough doses to offer the shots on a drop-in basis at this time.

More vaccine doses are expected in the coming weeks, and additional clinics will be held at that time.

In order to fairly distribute the vaccine, Public Health will utilize a random drawing from those who have registered. Those seeking to be vaccinated will only receive the vaccine if their name is on the list following the random drawing and they are aged 70 years or older.

If you are 70 years old or older and are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine please register by visiting the Uinta County Public Health website, or Facebook page.

They are also accepting calls Tuesday Jan. 12 through Thursday Jan. 14, 8am-5pm at 307-789-9203 for Evanston residents. Bridger Valley residents can call 307-787-3800 to register.