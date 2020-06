The following information is provided by Uinta County Public Health:

EVANSTON – New cases over the weekend total 11. Last weekend there were 17, so fortunately there does appear to be a leveling off on our curve.

Many previous cases will be considered recovered this week.

Cumulative Total Lab-Confirmed Cases:141.

–Active Cases: 60

Active Lab-Confirmed Cases: 35

Active Probable Cases: 25