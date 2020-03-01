EVANSTON – Lab testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has confirmed another positive COVID-19 case in Uinta County.

The patient is a female adult residing in the Evanston area. The individual is isolating and recovering at home.

WDH and Uinta County Public Health are following up to monitor and learn more about the person’s exposure risk and identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient. Known contacts will be asked to quarantine, and to monitored for symptoms and tested if needed.

This new case is part of a bump in new cases in Wyoming over the past couple of weeks, bringing the state’s total lab confirmed case count to 596 at last report (3pm on Wed., 5/20/20.) There are a cumulative 191 probable cases, with a total of 534 cases recovered. Eleven people have died.

Like the recent previous case, there is no known source for the infection, indicating community spread, and need for continued awareness of symptoms and guidelines for safety. The public is encouraged to seek testing if experiencing symptoms.

New cases, including percentage of positive cases (as compared to total number of tests) will be part of the broad overall picture that informs decisions moving forward.

Symptoms reported with COVID-19 are cough, fever, shortness of breath, and sore throat, but research has shown the presence of other symptoms, including nasal congestion, loss of sense of smell and taste, and gastrointestinal symptoms, as well. If experiencing any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you call your healthcare provider and seek testing. A person can be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic and still spread the virus, too.

The public is encouraged to continue to follow these guidelines outlined by the CDC and WDH:

• Wear a cloth face covering when in public (like at grocery store, etc.) to protect others from possibility of asymptomatic transmission.

• Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) of others, especially those who are sick or may have been exposed.

• Stay home if sick

• Avoid gatherings of 25 or more people

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.