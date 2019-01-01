Wyoming’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 210, as of April 6th. Over 3,900 tests for the virus have been conducted by state, federal and commercial labs.

Over the weekend, Uinta County confirmed its second and third cases of coronavirus. The second patient is adult male, and has been isolated in their home. The third patient is adult female, who is linked to a known-positive case. She is also isolated in the home. There is one case being reported as recovered in Uinta County.

The state has reported no deaths related to COVID-19 in Wyoming. There have been 52 cases reported recovered.

You can take a look at the cases by county below :

For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit covid19.wyo.gov or cdc.gov.