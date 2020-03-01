UINTA COUNTY – Lab testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has confirmed another positive case of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Uinta County.

The patient is a male child. The patient is isolating and recovering at home.

WDH and Uinta County Public Health are following up to monitor and learn more about the person’s exposure risk and identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient. Known contacts will be asked to quarantine, and to monitored for symptoms and tested if needed.

This brings total lab confirmed case count in Wyoming, at last report (3pm on Friday) to 542, 175 probable cases, and with 496 recovered.

Initial follow up with this case find no known source of the infections, indicating both presence of the virus, and community spread.

New cases, including percentage of positive cases (as compared to total number of tests) will be part of the broad overall picture that informs decisions moving forward.

Symptoms reported with COVID-19 are cough, fever, shortness of breath, but research has shown the presence of other symptoms, including loss of sense of smell and taste, and gastrointestinal symptoms, as well. If experiencing any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you call your healthcare provider and seek testing. A person can be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic and still spread the virus, too.