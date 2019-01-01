The following information is provided from the Uinta County Public Health

EVANSTON – With Some Guidance and Limitations, the Following are Now Also Allowed: Gatherings of Groups up to 20, In-Dining in Restaurants, Gym Classes.

After discussions to determine and balance risk, Uinta County applied and was approved for a countywide variance to the Governor’s Continuation of Public Health Orders #1, and #2.

It is important for business owners who are affected by this to read the order in its entirety, as there are clear guidelines accompanying opening.

In short, this means that restaurants and bars may allow patrons inside, following guidance about social distancing, hygiene/sanitation, and infection prevention measures. It is effective immediately and will stand until May 15.

Gymnasiums and swimming pools in Uinta County may open, as already stipulated in the Governor’s Third Continuation Order #1, but may also conduct fitness classes, with safety measures in place, as outlined within the order.

Gatherings of up to 20 are now also allowed in the county, and churches and funerals can allow gatherings with distancing and other safety precautions listed in the countywide order. These allowances are exemptions to the Governor’s Third Continuation Order #2.

The approved variance is a much anticipated easing of some of public health restrictions. They will stand as written for at least 2 weeks, until May 15th, upon which date, county public health officials will weigh risks, based on data, and continued assessment of capacity, and make further decisions at that point as to the next best step for Uinta County.

With high hopes, and continued caution, we’ll be able to safely move forward.

You can read the order on the county website: http://www.uintacounty.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=153

Or at the Wyoming Department of Health website: https://health.wyo.gov/…/…/05/UintaCountyOrder1_May62020.pdf