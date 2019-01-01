UTAH – In accordance with Governor Gary R. Herbert and State Superintendent Syd Dickson’s announcement earlier today that Utah schools will be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) has cancelled all remaining spring activities, including sports, and state championships. Current UHSAA policies prohibiting the use of school facilities and organizing practice and/or team gatherings remain in effect until further notice.

The UHSAA Board of Trustees (Board) promotes the benefits of participating in education-based high school activities and recognizes the overwhelming disappointment this decision is for the students and athletes, especially seniors. The Board’s highest priority is ensuring the health and safety of the students, schools and communities during this challenging time and looks forward to the day when students are again participating in education-based activities. The Board will meet in the coming weeks to address any concerns that arise with member schools from the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the UHSAA staff remains optimistic that fall sports will commence as scheduled, it is still too early to reach any decisions or offer guidance at this time. The UHSAA staff will continue to monitor any additional information provided by the Governor’s Office and the State Superintendent’s Office as it relates to interscholastic activities.

More information will be posted on the UHSAA website (www.uhsaa.org) as it becomes available.