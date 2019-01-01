UTAH COUNTY – While Troopers were investigating a recent roll over crash on SR-92, near mile marker 26, Corporal Justin Cloward’s vehicle was struck from behind by a passing motorist who was found to be traveling too fast for conditions.

The original call was to assist and investigate a white SUV, traveling westbound, which slid off the road. The SUV left the roadway and rolled upside down in the North Fork of Provo River.

The driver of the white SUV had minor injuries and was checked out by medical.

Trooper Cloward was inside his vehicle, sitting stationary with emergency lights on in the right shoulder investigating the crash.

Cloward was transported and checked out for minor injuries.

The Utah Highway Patrol would like to ask drivers to slow down while traveling in the snow storms and to put away all distractions.