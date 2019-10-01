UTAH – The Utah Department of Transportation has recently begun utilizing new mechanical ice breakers to clear thick stubborn ice pack from Utah canyon roads during winter months.

In a Facebook post, UDOT explains that ice which develops on the roads in the canyons is difficult to remove using conventional plows.

Officials hope that the introduction of the mechanical icebreaker will make ice removal more effective and efficient, and that it will help achieve the goal of using less road salt in areas where protecting water runoff is important.