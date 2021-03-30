EVANSTON, WYO. – The Board of Trustees of Uinta County School District Number 1 announced on Wednesday, February 3rd, that they intend to adopt new rules to allow employees to carry firearms on or in property or facilities owned or leased by the school district.

You can find more information, including a copy of the proposed rules which the board intends to adopt, at

https://www.uinta1.com/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1446999&type=d&pREC_ID=2141404.

Interested persons may present data, views or arguments regarding the intended action via mailed, e-mailed or written comments sent to the District Superintendent, or by filling out on online form found on the district website.

Public comments urging against adoption will be accepted during a period of 30 days prior to March 30, 2021.

Persons may also present oral arguments at a public hearing to be held on March 30, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., in the Board meeting room.