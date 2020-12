EVANSTON, WYO. – Thanks to generous donations from AutoFarm Castle Rock Chevrolet, Knight’s Inn, Evanston Cowboy Days and fundraisers throughout the year, the Uinta County Peace Officers Association was able to take 15 students from the Learning Labs at North Elementary and Uinta Meadows Elementary on a lights and siren ride to Wal-Mart for a Christmas Shopping Spree over the weekend.