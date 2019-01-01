LARAMIE, Wyo. – United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch will visit the University of Wyoming College of Law and campus Sept. 16-17 in honor of the College of Law’s 100th anniversary. Gorsuch will make two public appearances where the public can attend.

Gorsuch will appear in an afternoon event centered on “Access to Justice” and the release of his recent book, “A Republic, If You Can Keep It,” Thursday, Sept. 17. Gorsuch will answer questions in a fireside chat format, including selected questions submitted by UW College of Law students.

Organizers of the event plan to reserve about 350 seats in the 685-seat Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall for the UW law school and members of the Wyoming judiciary. Limited tickets will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis beginning in July. Tickets will be $10 for UW employees and students, and $25 for the public.

Gorsuch also will speak at the UW College of Law’s Centennial Celebration Gala that same evening at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. The Supreme Court justice will once again answer questions in a fireside chat format, and the evening will include appearances from former Wyoming U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson and retired Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Marilyn S. Kite. Tickets for the gala dinner celebration will be available beginning in April and will be $175 each.

Signed copies of the justice’s new book can be purchased before Sept. 17 at the University Store and also will be available for an on-site purchase at each event. Advance purchase is encouraged.

More details on events and tickets will be made available at a later date.