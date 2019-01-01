BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — The U.S. Department of Defense wants to build a prototype advanced mobile nuclear microreactor at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho, saying they are needed to ensure the military’s energy supply.

The microreactor would be capable of producing one to 10 megawatts. A megawatt can power from about 400 to 900 homes, depending on energy consumption that is dependent on such things as air conditioning.

The department says it wants to reduce reliance on local electric grids, which are highly vulnerable to prolonged outages from a variety of threats. Plans are underway for developing an environmental impact statement.