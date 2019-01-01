REGIONAL — U.S. Army recruiters in Idaho and nationwide are taking part in the U.S. Army’s first nationwide virtual hiring campaign June 30-July 2 with a goal of recruiting 10,000 new Soldiers to serve in 150 different occupations.

Army National Hiring Days is an all-Army effort to inspire individuals across the nation to consider military service.

As part of the three-day hiring event, Army leaders and recruiters across America will encourage individuals to explore the Army’s potential career paths, ranging from traditional combat roles to support positions in logistics, engineering and technology. They will also discuss the benefits of military service, to include health insurance, retirement plans, training and education opportunities, and family support programs.

U.S. Army recruiters have focused heavily on virtual communications since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a socially distant society. This new virtual hiring event will be the first time the Army has come together as a whole to leverage the digital space in a concentrated all-Army nationwide recruiting effort.

“The last three months have challenged America, and our Army has been part of the team working to fight this pandemic together,” said Maj. Gen. Frank Muth, commanding general for U.S. Army Recruiting Command, based at Fort Knox, Kentucky. “We are adapting our recruiting efforts to the current environment to ensure we can continue to protect and support our nation in the future.”

During Army National Hiring Days, interested individuals can visit www.goarmy.com/hiringdays to see if they meet the qualifications, learn about job opportunities and associated hiring incentives, and connect with a recruiter in their area.

“In my 24 years of service in peace and war with the U.S. Army, I have found no greater organization for diversity; whether it be race, ethnicity, social or economic class, all working towards the greater good. Our Army provides countless opportunities for advancement to leadership positions, no matter your background, for those who are willing to put in the work. Our Army affords today’s young women and men the opportunity to select their own career path, receive state of the art, hands-on training while simultaneously providing myriad options to continue one’s education to better their future,” said Mr. Tom Greco, Idaho State Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army.

Qualified applicants are eligible for bonuses up to $40,000 or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000, depending on the selected occupation, length of the contract, and timeline for shipping to basic training.