U.S. allows Utah to expand Medicaid with work requirement

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – The Trump administration will allow Medicaid expansion with a work requirement in Utah.

The decision came last Monday despite courts taking a dim view of the requirement in other states.

Republican lawmakers in Utah contend that work requirements make people healthier and more financially stable.

Critics say the mandate jeopardizes healthcare for the poor and adds another hurdle for people with childcare and other responsibilities.

The Trump administration has generally taken a favorable view toward work requirements. Nearly 20 states have asked to implement them, though several have backed off since a federal judge blocked the move Arkansas and Kentucky.