EVANSTON, Wyo. – Two patients recently transferred to the Wyoming State Hospital (WSH) in Evanston have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Both adult females arrived Monday at WSH, a state-run psychiatric facility and part of WDH. They had been transferred from a Casper behavioral health facility that has been at the center of a Natrona County COVID-19 outbreak.

One patient remains at WSH; the other is currently being treated at an out-of-state medical hospital.

The patients had no symptoms when picked up in Casper by WSH transportation staff. Upon arrival in Evanston, the patients were tested for COVID-19 and housed in a quarantine area.

“We have been preparing for the possibility that the hospital might see coronavirus patients for quite some time,” said Bill Rein, WSH administrator with WDH. “Both patients were attended by nursing staff who used personal protective equipment.”

Rein mentioned a special area of the hospital had been prepared for any potential COVID-19 patients and staff have been trained appropriately to care for the patient now there.

“We were aware coronavirus had become an issue at the Casper facility before these patients were transferred and we were prepared,” Rein said. “However, our role as a safety net facility for patients who need help continues during this pandemic.”

WSH staff will work with county and state public health representatives to complete appropriate follow up regarding these cases and any potential increased risk to patients and staff.

For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/…/infecti…/disease/novel-coronavirus/. To learn more about State of Wyoming COVID-19 resources and response efforts, visit: https://covid19.wyo.gov/.