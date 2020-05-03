LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho – On Sunday, May 3, 2020 at approximately 3:07 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle fatality crash on US30 at milepost 367.2, just west of Lava Hot Springs.

Sussanne Jensen, 68, of McCammon, was driving a 2003 Dodge Durango eastbound in the westbound lanes on US30.

Ronald W. Petersen, 68, of Pocatello, was driving a 2018 Ford Edge westbound on US30. Jensen collided with Peterson and the Dodge came to rest down an embankment. The Ford came to rest in the middle of US30.

Peterson had four passengers: Sally W. Petersen, 67, of Pocatello, Dallin B. Harper, 20, of Lenexa, Kansas, Rebecca P. Harper, 45, and Nathan T. Harper, 46, both of Eagle.

Rebecca succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. Ronald was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. All other individuals were transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.

Next of kin have been notified.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.