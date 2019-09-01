Wyoming’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 216, as of April 7th. Over 4,000 tests for the virus have been conducted by state, federal and commercial labs.

Over the weekend, Uinta County confirmed its second and third cases of coronavirus. There are now two cases being reported as recovered in Uinta County.

The state has reported no deaths related to COVID-19 in Wyoming. There have been 62 cases reported recovered.

You can take a look at the cases by county below :

Laramie 47

Teton 41

Fremont 38

Natrona 26

Sheridan 12

Campbell 9

Johnson 8

Sweetwater 5

Washakie 5

Converse 4

Albany 4

Carbon 4

Lincoln 4

Goshen 3

Uinta 3

Park 1

Sublette 1

Crook 1

For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit covid19.wyo.gov or cdc.gov.