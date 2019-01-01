Two extricated, flown to the hospital following crash in Southern Utah

KANARRAVILLE, Utah – Two people were extricated from a vehicle and flown to the hospital by medical helicopter, around 6:30 p.m., Monday night, after a crash on northbound Interstate 15 in southern Utah. The crash occoured near milemarker 48 Northbound I-15.

There was a black Jeep Wrangler and a black Peterbuilt semi traveling North in the outside travel lane.

The semi was traveling approximately 75 m.p.h. The Jeep was traveling significantly slower than the semi. The semi truck driver did not realize the Jeep was going as slow as it was and he collided into the rear of the Jeep.

Troopers are investigating the possibility that the Jeep may have been traveling slowing on the shoulder and for an unknown reason merged in front of the semi.

The impact from the semi caused the Jeep to go off onto the shoulder, then roll.

Both the male driver and female passenger in the Jeep sustained significant injuries. One in serious condition, the other is in critical condition. They were both transported by medical helicopter from the scene. The male and female in the Jeep required extrication.

The semi driver was not injured.

All persons involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

The semi truck was not pulling a trailer.