Turnout looks to be big in Idaho’s first mail-only primary

BOISE, Idaho | By REBECCA BOONE (AP) — County election workers across Idaho were bustling for the state primary Tuesday morning, but the tasks were far from the usual routine.

Instead, staffers were checking on last-minute requests for ballots and keeping track of returned ballots as Idaho shifts to its first-ever entirely mail-in primary amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 334,000 ballots have been sent out or requested statewide according to numbers from the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, and more than 131,000 of those have been returned.

That’s dramatically higher than the 2016 primary, when nearly 25,000 Idaho citizens voted in advance.