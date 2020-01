BURLEY, Idaho (AP) – A judge has delayed the trial for a man charged in the killing a teen 25 years ago until this fall.

The Times-News reports Gilberto Flores Rodriguez is now scheduled to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge starting Sept. 9. Prosecutors say Rodriguez killed 14-year-old Regina Krieger in 1995, dumping her body on the banks of the Snake River.

Rodriguez has pleaded not guilty.