SPANISH FORK, UTAH (AP) — Authorities say a 36-year-old man died after the trench he was working in collapsed at a construction site south of Provo.

Spanish Fork Police Lt. Brandon Anderson tells KSL-TV that emergency crews were called to the site late Saturday afternoon, and the man’s co-workers had partially pulled him from the trench. The man, whose name has not been released, was initially conscious and talking, but his condition quickly worsened.

He was flown by helicopter to the Utah Valley Hospital, where he died of compression injuries.

Anderson says Spanish Fork police will assist the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in the investigation because the accident happened at a worksite.

No other information was released.