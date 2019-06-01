ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — A train operated by Union Pacific Railroad derailed in Wyoming, causing several rail cars to catch on fire and explode.

The company and first responders say smoke and flames shot about 100 feet into the air moments after the accident at around 2:55 p.m. Saturday.

The mixed freight train was hauling 116 rail cars of alcohol and other materials when it derailed 4 miles east of Rock Springs around 3 p.m. The wreck sparked a fire on public land next to the tracks.

The fire was extinguished early Sunday morning. An official says two deputies suffered second-degree burns during an explosion and were treated at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and then released.