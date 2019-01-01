WYOMING – The number of coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 has been updated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

· An older adult Lincoln County man died earlier this month. The man had been hospitalized and was known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Washakie County woman died earlier this month. The woman was known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. It is unclear whether she was hospitalized.

· An older adult Albany County woman died last week. The woman was known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. It is unclear whether she was hospitalized.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 57 coronavirus-related deaths, 6,740 lab-confirmed cases and 1,224 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.