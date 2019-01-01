CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) | By MEAD GRUVER — Wyoming’s new U.S. senator-elect, Cynthia Lummis, and top Wyoming officials refuse to say if they agree with President Donald Trump’s claim that Democrats are trying to steal the presidential election.

The Republicans dodged the question from The Associated Press. Spokespeople for Lummis, Sen. Mike Enzi, Sen. John Barrasso and Rep. Liz Cheney say all legal ballots should be counted.

Gov. Mark Gordon also dodged the question about Trump’s unsubstantiated claim about Democrats stealing the election.

Spokesman Michael Pearlman pointed to a previous Gordon statement saying a resolution would take time.