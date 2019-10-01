GRANTSVILLE, Utah (AP) — Tooele County has issued an order to close a local amphitheater in northern Utah, blocking a planned concert sponsored by activists opposed to coronavirus-related restrictions.

The controversial event was moved to Tooele County from the city of Kaysville, after facing backlash from some of the cities residents and its city council. The concert had originally found some support from Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt, who also faced backlash for supporting the event. In a statement, Witt says she continues to support the event.

The closure order was issued on Wednesday to Amphitheater at Studio Ranch owner Jason Manning, by the Tooele County Commission and the county health officer.

The planned concert appears to violate Republican Gov. Gary Herbert’s guidelines prohibiting mass gatherings to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Manning declined comment on if the concert would continue, but concert organizer Eric Moutsos said in a Facebook post it is still happening.

Criminal charges can be filed if the concert proceeds.