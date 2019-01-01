(STATEPOINT) – One of the best parts of backyard living in the warmer months is all the potential for bird watching that comes with it. You may have even installed a birdfeeder in your garden in an attempt to attract more birds to your property.

But did you know, your home poses dangerous risks to the birds that visit your yard and garden? Window strikes are common among many species of migrating birds, and millions of wild birds are killed annually flying into windows.

Whether you are an avid amateur ornithologist or just a casual observer of feathered friends in flight, by taking precautions your home need not be part of the problem.

Take advantage of the fact that birds can see certain light frequencies that humans cannot to make windows visible to birds in a way that won’t obstruct your own view. Doing so can be a simple home project completed in just an afternoon.

Try applying UV decals and UV liquid to your home’s windows and sliding glass doors. Those from WindowAlert, for example, have been proven to effectively alter the flight path of birds to prevent window strikes. While the coating will look like etched glass to the human eye, it will look very visible to a bird. As UV reflectivity may fade over time, it’s important to replace the decals and liquid every four months. Application techniques can be found by visiting WindowAlert.com.

“Turning your home into a refuge for birds is a simple way to save lives and protect the creatures that beautify your yard and, in the case of hummingbirds, pollinate your garden,” says Spencer Schock, founder of WindowAlert.

Schock also recommends planting trees, shrubs and flowers that provide birds with nourishment and shelter, as well as paying attention to pet cats when they are outdoors, to ensure they don’t hunt the birds that visit.

This season, be a better friend to birds by taking a few simple measures in your home and garden.



Photo Source: (c) Hummingbird Art/stock.Adobe.com