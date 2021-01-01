SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH |By BEN WINSLOW (AP) — A law passed by the Utah State Legislature is going into effect on July 1 and thousands of people who are delinquent on child support could be denied a hunting or fishing license because they owe more than $2,500 in unpaid child support.

Fox13 reports Utah’s Office of Recovery Services is sending out the letters this week to 19,062 people who have been identified as being behind on child support.

Of those, 9,454 people have been found to be in both agencies’ databases, meaning they have purchased a hunting or fishing license in the past.

Source: KSTU-TV